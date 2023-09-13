WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Officials issue shelter-in-place for Atascocita neighborhood due to gas leak

KTRK logo
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 9:32PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for an Atascocita neighborhood due to a reported gas leak Wednesday evening.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Atascocita Fire Department confirmed a rupture of a six-inch gas main near Atascocita Road and Blackstone Trails Drive.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where officials said CenterPoint Energy crews were working to make repairs.

The fire department added that though it's unclear how long the repairs will take, it will likely exceed two hours.

Residents who live in the neighborhood accessed through Blackstone Trails Drive are being asked to shelter in place.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW