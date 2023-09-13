Officials issue shelter-in-place for Atascocita neighborhood due to gas leak

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for an Atascocita neighborhood due to a reported gas leak Wednesday evening.

The Atascocita Fire Department confirmed a rupture of a six-inch gas main near Atascocita Road and Blackstone Trails Drive.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where officials said CenterPoint Energy crews were working to make repairs.

The fire department added that though it's unclear how long the repairs will take, it will likely exceed two hours.

Residents who live in the neighborhood accessed through Blackstone Trails Drive are being asked to shelter in place.