Funeral services begin for 2 local Astroworld tragedy victims

Funeral services begin for 2 Astroworld victims from Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends said their final goodbyes to two of the local Astroworld tragedy victims.

The Astroworld death toll is at 10. Over the weekend, families began laying their loved ones to rest, and the funerals continue this week.

Those close to Brianna Rodriguez are honoring her one last time at a funeral service. Her aunt is asking Houstonians to honor her niece today by wearing Brianna's favorite colors.



The funeral for 22-year-old Bharti Shahani was held Tuesday in southwest Houston.

Bharti was a senior at Texas A&M. She had plans to come home and help her family's business after graduating.

Her family said she loved badminton, making coffee and playing with her Husky, Blue.

After she was pronounced dead, her family stayed with her at the hospital to make sure her organs were donated.

"I don't have any words, you know? What to say? The only thing I would say, Bharti is love," her mother said through tears. "You know what is love? Bharti is love."

REST IN PEACE. All 10 victims who died in the chaos have been identified. Among them was a man who was crushed while trying to save his fiancée.



The visitation for one of the youngest victims, 14-year-old high school freshman John Hilgert, is also being held.

His visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, and his funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m.

His obituary expressed how much he loved sports, specifically baseball, his family and church. His family added that he ended every prayer with, "Please watch over our troops and the homeless."

Outside Texas, services for Axel Acosta of Washington state were also being held Tuesday.

