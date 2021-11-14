astroworld festival tragedy

Astroworld Festival victim Rudy Peña laid to rest following tragedy

EMBED <>More Videos

All 8 victims identified in Astroworld Festival mass casualty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the victims killed during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park has been laid to rest.

A funeral for Rudy Peña was held on Nov. 11 and he was buried at Laredo City Cemetery in Laredo. Peña, who is from Laredo, had traveled down to Houston to watch Travis Scott perform on Nov. 5.


The 23-year-old was killed during the crowd rush that ensued at the concert.

Days following the tragedy, Peña's family said they couldn't believe what was happening.


"We are in shock," Peña's brother-in-law, Sergio Gonzalez, said. "We hoped that anyone who went to the concert, had fun, known this artist and come back home and life could go as usual. This is not happening."

According to Peña's obituary, anyone who wishes to send the family flowers and condolences can do so through this website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertastroworld festival tragedymusic newsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Astroworld Festival victims' cause of death revealed
'Accidental' Astroworld Fest deaths beg question of accountability
Astroworld stage teardown underway 40 days after concertgoers killed
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News