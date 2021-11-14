Astroworld Festival victim Rudy Peña laid to rest following tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the victims killed during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park has been laid to rest.
A funeral for Rudy Peña was held on Nov. 11 and he was buried at Laredo City Cemetery in Laredo. Peña, who is from Laredo, had traveled down to Houston to watch Travis Scott perform on Nov. 5.
The 23-year-old was killed during the crowd rush that ensued at the concert.
Days following the tragedy, Peña's family said they couldn't believe what was happening.
"We are in shock," Peña's brother-in-law, Sergio Gonzalez, said. "We hoped that anyone who went to the concert, had fun, known this artist and come back home and life could go as usual. This is not happening."
According to Peña's obituary, anyone who wishes to send the family flowers and condolences can do so through this website.
