Photos of 10 victims killed at Astroworld Festival placed at NRG Park memorial

By Keith Browning
"A concert from hell": What really happened at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of one of the 10 people killed at the Astroworld tragedy has placed photos of each of the victims at the memorial site at NRG Park.

Madison Dubiski's family told ABC13 they had photos of the other nine victims printed and posted at the memorial site because they are thinking of the other families during this difficult time.



They want the other families to know that they're all in this together.

A day after the tragedy, Dubiski's family placed a large photo of her at the memorial and now the other nine photos match that original.

Here are the names & ages of the Astroworld victims:

  • John Hilgert, 14
  • Brianna Rodriguez, 16
  • Franco Patiño, 21
  • Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 21
  • Rodolfo "Rudy" Peña, 23
  • Madison Dubiski, 23
  • Danish Baig, 27
  • Axel Acosta, 21
  • Bharti Shahani, 22
  • Ezra Blount, 9


