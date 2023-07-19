Sugar Land Space Cowboys expected to add Yordan Alvarez on rehab assignment

The Houston Astros revealed their 2024 season schedule, as well as announced rehab assignments for Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy.

The Astros slugger hasn't played in a game since June 8.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Yordan Alvarez's comeback to the Houston Astros is back on.

On Tuesday evening, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys announced they are scheduled to include the All-Star designated hitter in their lineup on Wednesday when they face Albuquerque.

The game is set for an 11:05 a.m. start.

Alvarez was originally slated to begin his rehab assignment in Sugar Land last Friday but was delayed due to illness.

The 26-year-old from Cuba hasn't played in a game since June 8, when he was pulled for an oblique ailment.

Alvarez won't be the only ailing Astro on the field Wednesday. Jose Urquidy is set to make his second start of his own rehab assignment.

The starting pitcher was pulled during an April 30 game due to shoulder inflammation.

Urquidy threw 32 pitches across two innings during his initial rehab start last Friday.

