The Houston Astros revealed their 2024 season schedule, as well as announced rehab assignments for Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy.

Jose Urquidy in, Yordan Alvarez out of Friday's rehab assignment with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- There will still be traffic and crowd concerns if you're heading to Constellation Field on Friday night for the Space Cowboys game.

But all that hoopla will have to go on without Yordan Alvarez.

The Astros' All-Star slugger's rehab assignment, which was set to begin Friday with Houston's AAA-level ball club, has been delayed due to illness, the team announced.

The 'Stros did not provide any other details, including when Alvarez's rehabilitation will begin.

The 26-year-old from Cuba hasn't played since June 8 when he was pulled from a game with an oblique ailment.

So, there's no Yordan, but someone will be starting his road back to the club Friday. Jose Urquidy is still poised to make a rehab appearance in Sugar Land on Friday.

The starting pitcher hasn't thrown in a game since April 30 due to shoulder inflammation.

Friday marks the highest-profile rehab assignment in Sugar Land since Jose Altuve's road back from a broken thumb. In May, the crowd lined up well before gates opened not just for Altuve but also for a giveaway.

By the way, the Space Cowboys plan to give Jeremy Pena World Series replica championship rings to the first 2,000 fans Friday.

