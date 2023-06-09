Astros pull Yordan Alvarez from road trip, place him on 10-day IL with right oblique discomfort

The Houston Astros have placed slugger Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort, it was announced Friday.

The outfielder will return to Houston for further evaluation.

The video above is from a June 2022 report when Alvarez signed his $115 million extension.

Alvarez, who was serving as the designated hitter, left Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after a ground out in the first inning. He said he first felt sore when hitting in the cage before the game and felt pain again when he swung and missed at the first two pitches in his lone at bat.

"That's a tough blow right there. We've just got to regroup and try to figure out how we're going to win some ballgames and get through this."

Alvarez came in batting .274 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs in 56 games.

The AL Rookie of the Year in 2019, Alvarez was an All-Star for the first time last season, when he hit .306 with a career-high 37 home runs and 97 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.