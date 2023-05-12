Jose Altuve injury: Houston Astros star to take field for 1st time since breaking thumb 55 days ago

Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve underwent surgery for his broken thumb and is expected for a two-month-long recovery.

The second baseman was expected to miss eight weeks after the injury during a World Baseball Classic game.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros (19-18) would like to get their lifetime .307 hitter, Jose Altuve, back in the lineup soon.

After all, the 'Stros, who are also dealing with injuries in their starting pitching rotation, currently sit in the American League's bottom third in runs scored entering their weekend series in Chicago against the White Sox. So, run production is a must.

But fans may take some joy in knowing Altuve, 33, who suffered a broken right thumb before the season and hasn't been in the lineup so far in 2023, is going to get the key reps in for a return to the club.

The video is from a previous March 2023 report on Altuve's injury.

Houston announced the star second baseman is set to begin a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the team's Triple-A affiliate, on Friday, which is 55 days after the injury in a World Baseball Classic game. He was originally slated to miss eight weeks after surgery.

The rehab stint suddenly became a hot ticket for baseball-hungry folks back at home. The Space Cowboys tweeted a post hyping up the appearance along with a link to their ticket sales.

Elsewhere, an update on Astros leftfielder Michael Brantley is due soon. The former All-Star, who re-signed with the club in the offseason, was on the road in Anaheim with the 'Stros after his own rehab assignment for a surgically-repaired shoulder.

MLB.com reports Brantley, 35, was sent back to Houston for an exam and should be returning to the team this weekend.

"(His shoulder was) more sore than usual because he played a lot down there in the Minors," manager Dusty Baker said. "He's going to go get checked out to make sure nothing's wrong."

Baker added that they don't want to rush him and will allow whatever time he needs.

Brantley injured his shoulder last June, had surgery in August and has been rehabbing it since, MLB.com reports.

