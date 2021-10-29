Trash talk: How Astros and fans can handle the hate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros will be put to the test with "us versus all y'all" as they continues the World Series on the road in Atlanta.As the Astros kicked off their quest for a championship, they didn't have to deal with much animosity. The first two games were played at Minute Maid Park. That changes on Friday.Heckling is something a former University of Texas football star is used to, and he gave advice on how players and fans can handle it.Former running back Fozzy Whittaker explained the thrill of the home crowd, as well as what it's like to be on the other side of it all."Seeing the crowd, the city, everybody behind this team," Whittaker recalled. "It was electric. I was glad to be a part of it."Whittaker said he knows the atmosphere won't be as friendly for the Astros as the next three games are played on the road."It's always going to be constant," Whittaker explained. "Somebody is going to have something negative to say about you, whether it was the scandal or whether it was this. It's going to be something."Whittaker would know. The former UT star played in one of college football's biggest rivalries. While in Oklahoma, he experienced his share of heckling during the Red River Shootout game.Whittaker played football and, like the Astros, has played in some big games. He played in a championship game with UT in 2010. He also played in the Super Bowl for the Carolina Panthers.As an athlete, Whittaker had to block out haters in big games."For these Astros players to be able to find the motivation within themselves, to be able to push themselves, no matter what the outside doubters are saying," Whittaker said. "No matter what the Braves or who is saying it. As long as you believe in yourselves and teammates, that's all that matters."Whittaker now experiences heckling on the other end as a fan. For those traveling to Atlanta, his advice is to enjoy the game, and let the players handle the comebacks."Some people handle it wrong," Whittaker explained. "We've seen some fans do some crazy things up to this point in sports. But honestly man, you just tell the fans 'just let the players do the talking on the field.'"