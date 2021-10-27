world series

Astros tie World Series with 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates after a home run during the seventh inning of World Series Game 2. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece.

The career minor leaguer's speed and aggressive play created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning and a lead Houston never relinquished.

Jose Altuve homered and doubled to help beat the suddenly sloppy Braves. José Urquidy gave the Astros five solid innings and Houston's bullpen, already so important this postseason, did the rest.


Atlanta trailed 7-2 heading into its final at-bat, with Houston reliver Kendall Graveman called up on to close out a Game 2 win that evened the World Series.

Ryan Pressly delivered a scoreless top of the eighth for the Astros, but not without some close calls. Jorge Soler hit a flyball that died on the warning track in left in front of the Crawford Boxes, allowing Michael Brantley to make the catch in the corner.

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa caught some heat in the inning for his strike zone from the Braves. Austin Riley went down looking on a slider near the letters that he thought was high, although he mostly hid his displeasure.

Joc Pederson wasn't as subtle after going down looking on a low fastball to end the inning, ripping off his helmet and shouting at Kulpa.

Kyle Wright struck out the side in the bottom of the inning, getting Jose Siri swinging before Martín Maldonado and Jose Altuve went down looking. Wright was making his first big league appearance since June 23 and just his third of the season.

The series shifts to Atlanta for the first of three games starting Friday night.
