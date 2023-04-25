'I can do this': Art Rascon finishes Ironman's 112-mile bike ride, 26.6-mile run with broken wrists

Legendary ABC13 anchor Art Rascon, who is two years removed from a COVID-19 hospitalization, broke both wrists while participating in the Ironman.

The former ABC13 anchor said he took a bad fall when he crashed into a barrel 8 miles into the bike portion.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Art Rascon has reported from war zones and during points of cultural unrest during his legendary tenure at ABC13 Houston.

But the legendary news anchor faced a challenge head-on when he participated in last Saturday's Ironman Texas event in The Woodlands, where a mid-race accident threatened to keep him from the finish line.

Art posted on his social media accounts about taking a hard landing, right after his 2.4-mile open water swim, when he crashed into a 55-gallon barrel, about eight miles into the 112-mile cycling portion of the race. He says he flew off his bicycle while he looked away for a moment.

During Monday's Eyewitness News at 9 a.m. on the ABC13 Houston 24/7 Streaming Channel, Art spoke with anchors Samica Knight and his son Jacob Rascon about what went through his mind knowing that he injured himself pretty badly.

"I didn't know they were broken at the time," Art said of his wrists. "I looked at the bike, hoping that it would be rideable... I just thought in my mind that I got to finish."

Despite his intention to continue, Art said he felt pain in his left wrist once he tried to grab the handlebar. What's even more dire was that he had over 100 miles, or six hours, left on the ride and a 26.6-mile run ahead.

"There were thoughts running through my mind because I was in so much pain after the wreck that I thought I can't continue," Art said, adding that fortunately no one else took a spill during his crash. "There's no way. Those thoughts were passing through the mind. But then, there was me trying to prevail over those thoughts, saying 'I've got to do it. I can do this.'"

With the added challenge of broken bones, Art eventually pulled through and crossed the finish line with a little under two hours left before the deadline.

In the video player above, you can watch Art's emotional recollection of the race of his life, which included something heartwarming at the finish. In addition, you'll also hear about how this event was remarkable for Art a couple of years after his hospitalization during a COVID-19 infection.

SEE ALSO: ABC13's Art Rascon shares letter of gratitude as he continues journey with COVID-19