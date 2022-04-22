Houston traffic: Hardy Toll Road, inbound Katy Fwy, outbound Gulf Fwy all part of weekend closures

The Woodlands is the host of Saturday morning's race that tests athletes' will through swimming, running, and bicycling courses, the latter of which will impact the southbound main lanes of the Hardy Toll Road.
The closure on the major artery between Montgomery County and Houston basically stretches the entire span of the tollway, from Interstate 45 North to the I-610 North Loop.
Here are other things to know about IRONMAN-related closures:
- All southbound entrance ramps close.
- Northbound exit ramp at Northgate closes.
- Westbound Airport Connector and westbound entrance ramps close.
- Race begins at 6:25 a.m. While the length of the closure isn't concrete, racers have up to 18 hours to complete it.
The IRONMAN is also going to impact surface street traffic in The Woodlands. A detailed description of closures can be found on the race's website.
I-45 Gulf Freeway closure
The slate of weekend blockages out on our roadways isn't limited up north. Beachgoers heading to Galveston may face a slowdown of their own.
A stretch of southbound Gulf Freeway, from FM 517 to FM 2004, is closing all weekend, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and ending at 5 a.m. the following Monday. Traffic will detour via the frontage road, TxDOT said.
GALVESTON COUNTY: This weekend I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound between FM 517 and FM 2004 all mainlanes will be closed for roadwork starting Friday night at 9pm until Monday, 4/25 at 5am. Traffic will detour via the frontage road. Seek an alternate route to avoid traffic. pic.twitter.com/Af7pEYU4rG— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 21, 2022
Emergency work underway on I-10 Katy Freeway
It wouldn't be a weekend closure guide without the West Loop area being a part of it.
TxDOT had already planned to close eastbound I-10 Katy Freeway from North Post Oak to I-610 West Loop beginning on Saturday morning.
But emergency repair work got underway Thursday night.
"I-10 Katy eastbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound is closed due to emergency repairs," TxDOT tweeted. "The ramp will be closed until at least sometime this weekend."
HOUSTON TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 Katy eastbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound is closed due to emergency repairs. This will definitely impact the AM commute. The ramp will be closed until at least sometime this weekend. We will provide updates as they come. Plan ahead! pic.twitter.com/qtKJM8qCVz— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 22, 2022
The agency recommended drivers to watch for freeway signage, as well as TxDOT Houston's social feeds.
Other closures to watch
Three lanes of northbound US-59 Eastex Freeway from Laura Koppe to Little York are closing from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday. Drivers can take the feeder road as an alternate route.
Three lanes are also closed all weekend on the westbound State Highway 225 from East Boulevard to Tidal Road. The feeder road is your suggested alternate.
