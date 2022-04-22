road closure

Houston traffic: Hardy Toll Road, inbound Katy Fwy, outbound Gulf Fwy all part of weekend closures

One weekend closure already got underway. TxDOT said emergency work began Thursday on eastbound Katy Freeway near I-610 West Loop.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Because driving in Houston-area traffic is an endurance sport of the mind, you should mentally prepare to encounter some planned weekend closures, including one for the IRONMAN Texas event.

The Woodlands is the host of Saturday morning's race that tests athletes' will through swimming, running, and bicycling courses, the latter of which will impact the southbound main lanes of the Hardy Toll Road.

The closure on the major artery between Montgomery County and Houston basically stretches the entire span of the tollway, from Interstate 45 North to the I-610 North Loop.

Here are other things to know about IRONMAN-related closures:
  • All southbound entrance ramps close.
  • Northbound exit ramp at Northgate closes.
  • Westbound Airport Connector and westbound entrance ramps close.
  • Race begins at 6:25 a.m. While the length of the closure isn't concrete, racers have up to 18 hours to complete it.


The IRONMAN is also going to impact surface street traffic in The Woodlands. A detailed description of closures can be found on the race's website.

I-45 Gulf Freeway closure



The slate of weekend blockages out on our roadways isn't limited up north. Beachgoers heading to Galveston may face a slowdown of their own.

A stretch of southbound Gulf Freeway, from FM 517 to FM 2004, is closing all weekend, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and ending at 5 a.m. the following Monday. Traffic will detour via the frontage road, TxDOT said.



Emergency work underway on I-10 Katy Freeway



It wouldn't be a weekend closure guide without the West Loop area being a part of it.

TxDOT had already planned to close eastbound I-10 Katy Freeway from North Post Oak to I-610 West Loop beginning on Saturday morning.

But emergency repair work got underway Thursday night.
"I-10 Katy eastbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound is closed due to emergency repairs," TxDOT tweeted. "The ramp will be closed until at least sometime this weekend."



The agency recommended drivers to watch for freeway signage, as well as TxDOT Houston's social feeds.

Other closures to watch



Three lanes of northbound US-59 Eastex Freeway from Laura Koppe to Little York are closing from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday. Drivers can take the feeder road as an alternate route.

Three lanes are also closed all weekend on the westbound State Highway 225 from East Boulevard to Tidal Road. The feeder road is your suggested alternate.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

