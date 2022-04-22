Houston traffic: Hardy Toll Road, inbound Katy Fwy, outbound Gulf Fwy all part of weekend closures

All southbound entrance ramps close.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Because driving in Houston-area traffic is an endurance sport of the mind, you should mentally prepare to encounter some planned weekend closures, including one for the IRONMAN Texas event.The Woodlands is the host of Saturday morning's race that tests athletes' will through swimming, running, and bicycling courses, the latter of which will impact theof theThe closure on the major artery between Montgomery County and Houston basically stretches the entire span of the tollway,The IRONMAN is also going to impact surface street traffic in The Woodlands. A detailed description of closures can be found on theThe slate of weekend blockages out on our roadways isn't limited up north. Beachgoers heading to Galveston may face a slowdown of their own.A stretch of southbound, is closing all weekend, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and ending at 5 a.m. the following Monday. Traffic will detour via the frontage road, TxDOT said.It wouldn't be a weekend closure guide without the West Loop area being a part of it.TxDOT had already planned to closebeginning on Saturday morning.But emergency repair work got underway Thursday night."I-10 Katy eastbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound is closed due to emergency repairs," TxDOT tweeted. "The ramp will be closed until at least sometime this weekend."The agency recommended drivers to watch for freeway signage, as well asThree lanes of northboundare closing from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday. Drivers can take the feeder road as an alternate route.Three lanes are also closed all weekend on the. The feeder road is your suggested alternate.