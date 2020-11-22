Society

Texas Ironman competitors rally on in Galveston despite cancellation

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite the cancellation of the Ironman 70.3 Texas triathlon this year, a number of athletes still ran the course Sunday morning.

Ironman canceled the race last Thursday.

"We regret to announce that the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Texas triathlon cannot take place on Nov. 22 due to the elevated public safety alert that is in effect for Harris County, in addition to the stay-at-home orders and recommendations for Dallas, Travis, and other surrounding counties based upon the continued acceleration of COVID-19 infections in Texas."

Many athletes had already arrived in Galveston, so a group met at Hooters dock Sunday morning to swim the 1.2-mile part of the original event.

The group also biked part of the 56-mile original course that began and ended at Moody Gardens.

The original 13.1-mile run course would have taken the athletes from Moody Gardens along Offats Bayou and Palm Beach before finishing near the Discovery Pyramid.

The Texas Ironman triathlon is set to return April 11, 2021.

Between the Ironman, Dickens on the Strand and other major events being canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Galveston officials estimate $100 million of revenue has been lost so far.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston-area events canceled until 2021 over COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestontriathlonrunningswimmingathletescoronavirusironmansportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impaired driver crashes into HFD ambulance outside fire station
COVID-19 testing sites experience increase ahead of Thanksgiving
Motorcycle rider killed in SW Houston crash
The first of three cool fronts arrives Sunday evening
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks Tuesday: Klain
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Nov. 22
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Show More
Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Man on the run after girlfriend was set on fire
Teacher sentenced after sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
1 dead after crash involving Houston police unit
More TOP STORIES News