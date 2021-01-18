Coronavirus

ABC13's Art Rascon shares letter of gratitude as he continues journey with COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 anchor Art Rascon is sharing a letter of gratitude after receiving thousands of notes and prayers as he continues his journey with COVID-19.

Read the full letter below:

"An Open Letter of Gratitude:

My dear friends, oh, how I love you. Thank you for your beautiful thoughts and prayers, your get-well wishes, and your extraordinary stories that some of you have shared.



I have received thousands of notes, each with tender, heartfelt words of concern. What has touched me most from these letters, is to recognize how much COVID has touched your individual lives. It seems everyone knows someone who has had this dreaded virus. Many shared stories of very difficult battles, and others sadly of losing loved ones. One sweet woman tearfully talked about how she had lost 4 of her immediate family members to the virus.


I wept many times as I read these letters. My heart grieves for your loss, pain, suffering, and the misery caused by such a devastating disease. I hope you have found a degree of peace through it all.



Please know that my thoughts and prayers are on your behalf. My personal journey though Covid has taught me more patience, understanding and compassion. I have actually learned to be grateful for such a difficult experience. In many ways, it has been spiritually rewarding with many quiet moments in deep thought and meditation.



Again, thank you for the thousands and thousands of letters and notes. God bless you my friends."



RELATED:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonillnessabc13coronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Woman ready to celebrate 109th birthday after beating COVID
UTMB's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues after cancellations
Turner says only 'legitimate' restaurants should be open
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ted Cruz continues to condemn riots despite deep criticism
Dozens of armed protesters gather at Texas Capitol
Turner says only 'legitimate' restaurants should be open
Katy ISD football player hurt in crash released from hospital
Search continues for missing mom after child was found alone in car
Body found amid search for missing Liberty Co. man
UTMB's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues after cancellations
Show More
Dry through MLK Day, wetter pattern follows
Troubled Houston nightclub evacuated by fire marshal
5 shot, 1 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
Person left 'unrecognizable' after fiery crash on SW Freeway
No Layups: Former Rocket Vernon Maxwell joins the chat
More TOP STORIES News