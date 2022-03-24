The Bayou City Art Festival returns to Houston for it's 50th anniversary at Memorial Park

HOUSTON, Texas -- In 1971, a fledgling arts group dubbed the Westheimer Colony Association launched a festival to showcase the talent in the Lower Westheimer/Montrose/Neartown neighborhoods. Now, 50 years later, that group - now the Art Colony Association - will bring a beloved arts tradition back to Memorial Park for its golden anniversary.
The Bayou City Art Festival returns for its 50th year to Memorial Park - along S. Picnic Loop - from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 25-27. Visitors are invited to stroll the park and check out some 300 artists from around the country and view original works, including world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, and more at prices for every taste.
Tickets run $18 for adults, $5 for children 6-12; children under five are free. Importantly, tickets must be pre-purchased online and will not be sold at the gate. For more information on tickets visit the festival's website.
