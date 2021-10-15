Miami commissioners vote unanimously to fire Acevedo as police chief

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- Former Houston police chief Art Acevedo has been officially fired from his new job as Miami police chief, just days after the city manager suspended him.
Miami commissioners voted unanimously to accept city manager Art Noriega's recommendation to terminate Acevedo, who moved from Houston to take the job just six months ago.
SEE ALSO: Art Acevedo suspended as Miami police chief, city manager plans firing
Last week, Acevedo delivered a report to Noriega outlining ideas on how to reduce gun violence and improve morale and relationships with city commissioners, according to WPLG-TV. In the report, he also admitted to mistakes during his short time on the job.
An attorney representing Acevedo said the termination was because of that letter, WPLG reported.
"He was suspended because he had the courage to do what many of us don't have the courage to do: To speak truth to power," attorney John Byrne said.
The suspension comes weeks after Miami City Commissioners held a special meeting to question Acevedo about his performance in the role.
PREVIOUS STORY: Art Acevedo at risk of losing Miami police chief gig after turbulent start with department
Commissioners were enraged at a series of removals and hirings by Acevedo. They were also furious over a statement in which he said the Cuban mafia was running Miami's police department, according to a report by WPLG.
Acevedo later apologized for his remarks.
"While the statement was made to be humorous, I have since learned that it is highly offensive to the exile Cuban community, of which I am a proud member. I want to thank the City of Miami Commissioners for kindly informing this morning that historically, the Castro regime referred to the exile community in Miami as 'the Cuban Mafia,'" he wrote. "Suffice it to say, I would have never made the statement and I extend my apologies to our community."
Assistant Chief Manny Morales was sworn in Thursday as the city's interim chief.
Miami commissioners vote unanimously to fire Acevedo as police chief
POLICE CHIEF
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News