Robert Colbert is charged with arson after being accused of setting fire to an apartment in Clear Lake where an 11-year-old boy had to break a window to escape.

Man charged with arson in Clear Lake area apartment fire where young boy broke window to escape

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two days after an 11-year-old boy had to smash a window to escape a fire, a man has been charged with arson, according to court records.

Documents state that Rueben Colbert is currently in custody after he was accused of setting fire to a Clear Lake area apartment complex the day after Thanksgiving.

The fire happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday on Pineloch near Galveston Road. Officials said that crews with the Houston Fire Department put out the fire that was centralized on the first and second floors.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 11-year-old frees himself from apartment fire in Clear Lake, HFD says

Court documents state that Colbert ignited a flammable liquid at the complex.

At least four families were displaced by the fire, including Khy'air McWherter, who said he had to break a window open to get to safety.

"I woke up, and I smelled something - it smelled like a candle. So I opened the door, and I saw a massive fire," Khy'air said. "Then I broke through the window, and someone came to help me get out of it."

The Red Cross was contacted to help those displaced find shelter.

Colbert's bond was set at $250,000.