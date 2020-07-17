Wife of Fort Hood soldier found dead arrested on possible animal cruelty charges

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a Fort Hood soldier found dead in Killeen was arrested on Thursday on possible animal cruelty charges.

According to Fort Hood officials, Penny Morales, the wife of Gregory Morales, whose remains were found last month, was arrested at her on-post home.

Police were sent to the home at around 10 a.m. after getting a phone call about potential animal cruelty. She was taken into custody shortly after.

Fort Hood officials said there is no indication the arrest was related to the death investigation of Morales.

Morales' disappearance remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department. He was reported missing on Aug. 20.

His mother, Kim Wedel, said he was set to start his discharge paperwork the following day. Ten months later, law enforcement found remains about five miles from Fort Hood that they determined to be his.

Killeen police suspect foul play in his death.

Morales' remains were found in a field a week before Vanessa Guillen's remains were found around 20 miles away after she had been missing for two months.

There is no known tie between the two cases.

RELATED: Foul play suspected in death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales
EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.



Originally, his status was listed with the military as a deserter, which prevented him from a burial with military honors.

Earlier on Thursday, more than two weeks after the family of Morales called on the Army to allow their son to be buried with military honors, their wish was granted.

READ MORE: Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales allowed burial with military honors

RELATED: Families of 3 Fort Hood soldiers seek answers in their deaths
EMBED More News Videos

A father describes his heart wrenching pain of working tirelessly to help find his son's killer.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
killeenanimal crueltyarrestanimal abusesoldiersu.s. & worldarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former youth coach accused of kidnapping and murder
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
HISD planning to deliver food to students
Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police
Scammers are asking to sample water for COVID, mayor says
Houston restaurant hosts pop-ups for out-of-work bartenders
Bank robber leaves teller note blaming COVID-19
Show More
How families are getting ready for the fall semester
Fake 'mask exemption cards' circulate on social media
Suspect runs over 83-year-old with his own car at Valero
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September
More TOP STORIES News