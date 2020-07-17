Wife of Fort Hood soldier found dead arrested on possible animal cruelty charges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6258083" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a Fort Hood soldier found dead in Killeen was arrested on Thursday on possible animal cruelty charges.According to Fort Hood officials, Penny Morales, the wife of Gregory Morales, whose remains were found last month, was arrested at her on-post home.Police were sent to the home at around 10 a.m. after getting a phone call about potential animal cruelty. She was taken into custody shortly after.Fort Hood officials said there is no indication the arrest was related to the death investigation of Morales.Morales' disappearance remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department. He was reported missing on Aug. 20.His mother, Kim Wedel, said he was set to start his discharge paperwork the following day. Ten months later, law enforcement found remains about five miles from Fort Hood that they determined to be his.Killeen police suspect foul play in his death.Morales' remains were found in a field a week before Vanessa Guillen's remains were found around 20 miles away after she had been missing for two months.There is no known tie between the two cases.Originally, his status was listed with the military as a deserter, which prevented him from a burial with military honors.Earlier on Thursday, more than two weeks after the family of Morales called on the Army to allow their son to be buried with military honors, their wish was granted.