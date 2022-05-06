Brinks armored truck guard shot as off-duty UH officer opens fire at armored truck robbers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty University of Houston police officer exchanged fire with two people who tried to rob an armored truck at a Chase bank branch off the North Freeway, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday.A Brinks armored truck guard was shot during the incident that happened at about 12:05 p.m. in the 10300 block of the North Freeway near West Road. The guard was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to Gonzalez.It wasn't immediately known if any of the off-duty officer's shots wounded the guard.The sheriff's office also didn't say whether the officer was working security at the bank or simply just in the area.The two robbery suspects took off and are on the run.The local FBI Bank Task Force is investigating the attempted robbery.