attempted robbery

Brinks armored truck guard shot as off-duty UH officer opens fire at armored truck robbers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty University of Houston police officer exchanged fire with two people who tried to rob an armored truck at a Chase bank branch off the North Freeway, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday.

A Brinks armored truck guard was shot during the incident that happened at about 12:05 p.m. in the 10300 block of the North Freeway near West Road. The guard was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to Gonzalez.

It wasn't immediately known if any of the off-duty officer's shots wounded the guard.

The sheriff's office also didn't say whether the officer was working security at the bank or simply just in the area.

The two robbery suspects took off and are on the run.

The local FBI Bank Task Force is investigating the attempted robbery.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on the ABC13 Houston 24/7 Streaming Channel.

ABC13's Chaz Miller is heading to the scene to gather more details. Get instant updates by following him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstonattempted robberyrobberyofficer involved shootingbank robberyarmored car heistharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Teen suspect shot while trying to rob man in SW Houston, HPD says
Shoot if someone's breaking into your home, says Florida sheriff
HPD looking for suspect accused of shooting and carjacking in 2 areas
Shots fired during attempted robbery on armored truck, sheriff says
TOP STORIES
Border Patrol respond to truck that may have carried 100 people inside
Children's Bill of Rights in Sports adopted by Houston
Katy grandmother with mild dementia found alive after 3 days missing
2,000-year-old Roman relic found at Texas Goodwill for $34.99
Catalytic converter theft suspect shot and killed by Sugar Land police
Turning sunny and hot Friday
Tilman Fertitta's online gaming casino sold for $1.6 billion
Show More
8 deaths reported after explosion damages hotel in Havana, Cuba
Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
2 men fatally shoot each other during argument in NE Houston, HPD says
Intoxicated driver causes deadly crash on Katy Fwy, police say
HPD searching for 2 drivers after man killed in hit-and-run on I-10
More TOP STORIES News