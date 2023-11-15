Suspect caught on video wanted after conducting crime spree within an hour, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department released surveillance video that captured three separate robberies within the same hour in hopes of catching the man behind the crime spree.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Investigators haven't identified the suspect, but said they're searching for a man who was wearing a maroon Nike shirt, a black hoodie and black pants on Oct. 29, the night of the robberies.

Surveillance video shows the suspect holding up two convenience stores and targeting a man with a flat tire.

The first incident happened at about 7:20 p.m., at a convenience store in the 6800 block of Wallisville Road, according to police.

The police department said the suspect used a handgun to threaten the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

After taking a bag full of cash, the suspect was seen leaving in a white Acura SUV.

About 10 minutes later, the suspect drove into the parking lot of another convenience store at 747 Kress St. where a man was in the parking lot waiting for a tow truck after having a flat tire.

The suspect walked up to the man and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, according to police.

Investigators said the man didn't have anything of value, so the suspect got back in the white Acura and drove away.

Video shows the suspect then driving up to Moe's Mini Market, another convenience store, at about 7:50 p.m. at 6622 Eagle Pass St.

In a similar fashion to the first holdup, police said the suspect demanded the money while pointing a handgun at the cashier.

Once the suspect had the money, he then drove away, but this time, in a silver SUV.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

WATCH: SURVEILLANCE VIDEO RELEASED BY HPD

HPD released surveillance video in hopes of catching a suspect who stole from two Houston businesses and tried to rob a man waiting for a tow truck.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.