armed robbery

Man shot in attempted robbery at southwest Houston convenience store, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in an attempted robbery at a convenience store in southwest Houston late Saturday night, police say.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 9 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 9023 Beechnut St.

Upon arrival, HPD found a customer shot in the hip at the Super K Store. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the man was approached by the suspect at gunpoint with the intention of robbing him.

When the victim resisted the robbery, the suspect shot him in the hip, according to HPD.

It is unknown what the suspect stole if anything.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonvictimsman shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Woman says three teens robbed her at gunpoint during lunch break
Man shot in the neck during robbery outside SW Houston apartments
Robber changed his shoes before holding up smoke shop, HPD says
68-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint outside Walmart speaks out
TOP STORIES
Officers shoot and kill suspect who shot DPS trooper after chase
How 2 dads are using storytelling to combat health care inequity
Houston celebrates the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Sizzling for Father's Day, potential for historic heatwave next week
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
New poll suggest 58% of Americans want Trump charged for Jan. 6 riot
Show More
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Pleasure Pier celebrates 10-year anniversary
2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Houston area
More TOP STORIES News