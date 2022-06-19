Man shot in attempted robbery at southwest Houston convenience store, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in an attempted robbery at a convenience store in southwest Houston late Saturday night, police say.At about 9 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 9023 Beechnut St.Upon arrival, HPD found a customer shot in the hip at the Super K Store. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.Police said the man was approached by the suspect at gunpoint with the intention of robbing him.When the victim resisted the robbery, the suspect shot him in the hip, according to HPD.It is unknown what the suspect stole if anything.