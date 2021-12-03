Video shows moment armed and masked robber holds up northwest Houston hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in catching an armed and masked robber who held up a northwest Houston hotel last month.The Houston Police Department released surveillance video Friday of the incident that occurred in the early morning of Nov. 15 in the 7800 block of West Tidwell.The man approached the hotel clerk, pointed a handgun at her and demanded the money from the cash register, according to police. The clerk complied and handed him the cash before he ran off.Police described the suspect as a Black man with a thin build. Video shows he was wearing a Chicago White Sox jacket and black pants.If you have information on the suspect, you are urged to contact the Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.