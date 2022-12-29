HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston

Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for three masked men accused of robbing a hotel clerk at gunpoint in southwest Houston.

The robbery happened on Oct. 30 around 4 a.m. at a hotel in the 10000 block of South Main Street near the South Loop, Houston police said. Investigators released surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday.

The video shows one of the suspects point a gun at the clerk in the hotel lobby and demand cash from the register. While making demands, the video shows the suspects hit and shove the clerk.

The robbers took the cash out of the register and rummaged through the back office before stealing the clerk's wallet, police said.

They drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte, according to HPD.

The three suspects are all Black men between the ages of 20 and 25, investigators said. One man was wearing a red jacket, the second suspect was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and bright-colored shoes, and the third suspect wore a black shirt.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app