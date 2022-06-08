armed robbery

Video shows employee try to take gun from suspect during robbery at west Houston store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An employee was caught on video fighting back against a suspect during a robbery at a store on Houston's westside.

Houston police released surveillance video from the aggravated robbery, asking for the public's assistance identifying the suspect.

The incident happened on Monday, May 2, around 5:15 p.m. at a store in the 5800 block of Ranchester.

HPD said the suspect walked up to the counter and acted as if he was going to make a purchase.

As the employee opened the register, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money. Police said the man made the demands in Spanish.

He then forced the employee to put cash from the drawer into a bag, according to HPD.

Eventually, the video shows the employee attempt to take the suspect's gun away, causing the money to fall to the ground.

As the man knelt down to pick up the money, the employee can be seen dropping a basket from the counter on top of him.

That's when the suspect got up and ran out of the store, grabbing money from the ground on the way out, with the employee chasing behind him. Police said the suspect ran towards a parking garage across the street and got away.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a yellow Lebron James Lakers jersey and black pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
