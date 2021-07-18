HPD NEEDS YOUR HELP! This man is believed to be connected to 3 armed robberies in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies across the Houston area that they believe all link back to the same suspect.Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the suspect's most recent robbery was at a nutrition store in the 9600 block of Westheimer on July 10.Police said the armed suspect entered the store around 7:40 p.m. He reportedly approached the counter before flashing a handgun at an employee while demanding money from the register.Officers said the store employee complied with the suspect and gave him the cash before he ran off.HPD officials said it's unclear which direction the suspect fled.Houston police also said they have reason to believe the suspect was connected to two more armed robberies of other nutrition stores around the area.Officers said the suspect was believed to be involved in a robbery back on June 22, 2021 in the 1500 block of Eldridge Parkway and another one on July 6, 2021 in the 11800 block of Westheimer.Authorities said the suspect was described as a Black man, 18 to 22 years old, standing 5'5" to 5'6" tall, and weighing about 115 pounds.He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and taped women's designer sunglasses.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)