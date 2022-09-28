Public visitation for Archbishop Fiorenza held Wednesday at Co-Cathedral in downtown

The public is invited to pay its respects to the Archbishop Emeritus from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here are all the details for the visitation and funeral mass.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public visitation for Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza is set to get underway Wednesday morning at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston.

The public is invited to pay its respects to the Archbishop Emeritus from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is encouraging people to come Wednesday, rather than to the funeral mass Thursday due to space limitations inside the Co-Cathedral.

Overnight, ABC13 cameras were there as the body of the Archbishop Emeritus was brought to the church.

Fiorenza's family was on hand for the Solemn Reception of the Body. Later, a Rosary was held in his honor.

There will be a Solemn Vigil Liturgy at 7 p.m., then the funeral mass will start at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Fiorenza had a huge impact on this community, working with Rev. Bill Lawson and the late Rabbi Samuel Karff to make the city a better place for all.

"It was indeed three leaders of different faiths, but they also became good personal friends, and that led to quite a mark on the city. Even up until last year, Archbishop Fiorenza was working with organizing some of the janitors in apartment buildings downtown, the office buildings. He had this intensive sense that we had to be concerned for our brother and sister," Archbishop Daniel Cardinal DiNardo said.

In lieu of flowers, the Archdiocese asks that donations be made in the Archbishop's memory to the CROSS Academies and to Casa Juan Diego.

Friday's funeral mass will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.

