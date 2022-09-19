'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus:' Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies

Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza. He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring. He was 91.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Joseph Fiorenza, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, died at the age of 91 on Monday, the diocese said in a statement.

The video above is from a previous story.

"Rest in peace, Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza. Please pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus," read a Facebook post by St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church.

The Beaumont native served as bishop of the diocese from 1985 to 2006 before retiring. In the Catholic tradition, bishops and archbishops are required to resign at the age of 75.

That's when he was succeeded by Daniel DiNardo. DiNardo was later elevated to the College of Cardinals in 2007.

"Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless worker in overcoming the presence of racism in our community. He was also known as a great promoter of genuine renewal in the Church, and in making the teachings of the Second Vatican Council known," said DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston.

Archbishop Fiorenza's funeral arrangements are pending and will be communicated once they are finalized, the diocese said.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is the largest in Texas, with 150 parishes.

SEE RELATED STORY: Archbishop, several others test positive for COVID-19

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.