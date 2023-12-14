Woman dies after getting trapped inside burning apartment building in SE Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment fire in southeast Houston turned deadly when firefighters say five people were trapped inside, and one of them didn't make it out in time.

The Houston Fire Department said the incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday at the Southway Manor Apartments on Fairway Drive near Plum.

HFD said the fire started in one of the upstairs apartments and quickly spread to three other units. ABC13 cameras captured the four apartments destroyed.

When firefighters arrived, they learned five people were trapped inside - three adults and two children.

According to HFD, the children and two of the adults were able to get themselves out in time, but sadly, a woman in her 40s didn't get out quickly enough and died.

Firefighters reportedly found the woman on the second-floor stairwell.

A man who lives at the apartments told ABC13 he saw what was happening and tried to help.

"I ran into my house to get my fire extinguisher and try to go put it out, but it jumped up so fast, like some gas on it or something," the resident said.

The investigation into how the fire started is still ongoing.

