Firefighters find 60-year-old man dead at mobile home in Channelview, officials say

Sunday, August 25, 2024
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A 60-year-old man was found dead inside a burning trailer in Channelview on Sunday, according to fire officials.

The Channelview Fire Department responded at around 11:09 a.m. to a fire at a mobile home in the 16200 block of 2nd Street.

Fire officials say it's unclear if the 60-year-old victim was dead prior to the fire starting or if he died as a result of the fire.

There were no other reported injuries at the scene.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the case.

The medical examiner's office will determine the victim's exact cause of death.

