Officials responding to fire reported at apartment complex in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are responding to a large apartment fire in northwest Harris County following a strong storm line that passed through on Thursday evening after a strong line of storms.





The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The fire reportedly broke out in the 145000 block of Bammel North Houston near Walters Road.

According to officials, Harris County units have begun traffic control.

Preliminary information indicated that a tree reportedly hit a transformer and started the fire, officials say.

It it unclear if there were any injuries reported.

ABC13 has a crew enroute to the scene to uncover more information.