Woman killed in apartment fire in northwest Houston, HFD says

One neighbor says she's in shock because she and the victim had spoken to each other recently.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's body was found after a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Friday.

The Houston Fire Department was called to 6200 W. Tidwell Rd. near Lumberdale Rd. around 3:45 a.m.

Firefighters said they found the woman's body. According to a neighbor, the victim may have fallen asleep while smoking.

Another neighbor, Quianna Jackson, said she was in shock because she had just talked to the woman hours earlier.

Jackson said that the woman would clean apartments when residents would move out.

The victim also had two dogs, who made it out safely.

No firefighters were hurt.