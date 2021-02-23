Former Texans VP of communications Amy Palcic joining Jacksonville Jaguars

Now, a former Texans front office executive who was let go in the midst of a turbulent 2020 season is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Amy Palcic, the former vice president of communications for the Texans, has been hired to lead the Jaguars' communications team, according to Jacksonville's new head coach Urban Meyer.
"I'm thrilled to be able to announce a very important addition to the @jaguars. We've hired @amypalcic to lead our communications team! Welcome to Jacksonville, Amy!" Meyer, a former national championship coach on the collegiate level, tweeted on Monday.
I’m thrilled to be able to announce a very important addition to the @jaguars. We’ve hired @amypalcic to lead our communications team! Welcome to Jacksonville, Amy!— Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) February 23, 2021
The pioneering Palcic was the first woman to head an NFL team's public relations team.
As has been with high-profile departures of former Texans cornerstones such as J.J. Watt and Deandre Hopkins, Palcic's exit in Houston came under controversial circumstances.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported back in November that Palcic was no longer "a cultural fit." At the time, the team was several weeks removed from the firing of former head coach Bill O'Brien.
SEE MORE: Former Texans VP of communications Amy Palcic retains lawyer day after her firing
Palcic called the day of her firing "arguably the most humiliating day of my life."
In the wake of the departure, Eyewitness News learned Houston attorney Joseph Ahmad had been retained by Palcic for legal representation, but no specific action was expressed by the party.
Palcic was credited as a significant contributor to Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. She was also the main organizer behind a memorable surprise for Texans QB Deshaun Watson when his contract extension was announced.
When Watt was released earlier this month, Palcic paid tribute to the free agent superstar.
I’ve made a conscious effort to pause and breathe and truly be in the moment during some of the life-changing experiences I’ve shared with @JJWatt over the past eight years because I knew there would never be another one like him. pic.twitter.com/29J8RGK64c— Amy Palcic (@amypalcic) February 13, 2021
SEE ALSO: Texans president resigns amid front office overhaul, quarterback rumors
JJ Watt and Houston Texans agree to part ways