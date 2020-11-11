Houston Texans fire VP of Communications Amy Palcic because she's no longer a 'cultural fit'

This is a stunning move.

Stunning.@amypalcic is one of the best media-relations people I’ve met in my 36 years covering the NFL. Top 5. https://t.co/x6U3nA5nn5 — Peter King (@peter_king) November 11, 2020

Any culture @amypalcic isn’t fitting ... is a culture I’m questioning. Absurdly, the only woman running an NFL PR group ... but her being great at her job had nothing to do with being a woman https://t.co/dD7cxylQaN — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) November 11, 2020

what does "not a cultural fit" mean? That's what I would like to know. The NFL isn't really known for being unprejudiced. They have to be more clear as to why she was let go. — Rain - Aaron McCringleberry (@rainmc) November 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans fired Vice President of Communication Amy Palcic, after telling her Wednesday she was no longer "a cultural fit," according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.Several notable people in the football business chimed in to Palcic's defense, some calling the situation "stunning.""Amy Palcic is one of the best media-relations people I've met in my 36 years covering the NFL. Top 5," NBC sports writer Peter King wrote in a tweet.And a stunning move it is, especially since Palcic was the winner of the 2017 Rozelle Award for the best public relations staff. She was also the first and only woman to have full public relation responsibilities for an NFL team.Not only was she very accomplished, many people also respected her.NFL on Fox reporter Laura Okmin also shared her thoughts, saying this culture is a culture she's now questioning.So, what does a "cultural fit" mean? Many people learning the news also had the same question.The firing is a move under Jack Easterby, the executive vice president of football operations for the Texans.The organization has yet to make a public comment.