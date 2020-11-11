Sports

Houston Texans fire VP of Communications Amy Palcic because she's no longer a 'cultural fit'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans fired Vice President of Communication Amy Palcic, after telling her Wednesday she was no longer "a cultural fit," according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Several notable people in the football business chimed in to Palcic's defense, some calling the situation "stunning."

"Amy Palcic is one of the best media-relations people I've met in my 36 years covering the NFL. Top 5," NBC sports writer Peter King wrote in a tweet.



And a stunning move it is, especially since Palcic was the winner of the 2017 Rozelle Award for the best public relations staff. She was also the first and only woman to have full public relation responsibilities for an NFL team.

Not only was she very accomplished, many people also respected her.

NFL on Fox reporter Laura Okmin also shared her thoughts, saying this culture is a culture she's now questioning.



So, what does a "cultural fit" mean? Many people learning the news also had the same question.



The firing is a move under Jack Easterby, the executive vice president of football operations for the Texans.

SEE RELATED STORY: Jack Easterby will serve as Houston Texans general manager for remainder of season

The organization has yet to make a public comment.

