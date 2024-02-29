1-year-old from Houston at center of Amber Alert found safe in Minnesota, mom arrested, Pct. 8 says

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old boy from Houston at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert was found safe in Minnesota, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office said it was notified at about 2:30 p.m. that Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson was found in Minneapolis and was being evaluated.

Authorities said Noah's mother, Kamilah Johnson, who is accused of kidnapping Noah from the Clear Lake area on Feb. 6, was taken into custody by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was arrested on an active warrant for child endangerment, which was filed in Harris County.

The alert for Noah was issued on Feb. 8 in the Houston area but was later expanded statewide in an attempt to find him. Amber Alerts were also issued in Missouri and Minnesota over the last three weeks as new information on Noah's whereabouts became available.

At the last update on Monday, investigators reported Noah's mother was spotted at a Walmart in Kansas City.

Now, Noah is safe and getting the medical attention he needs, authorities said. It's unknown if he will return to Houston. Meanwhile, his mother is in police custody and awaiting to be extradited to Harris County.