Amber Alert discontinued for 14-year-old girl out of north Texas

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl out of north Texas

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was discontinued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl who had been missing out of north Texas.

Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen Monday, Nov. 1 in Glenn Heights, Texas, which is just south of Dallas.


The Amber Alert for Stevie was discontinued at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday.

In connection with her abduction, authorities were also searching for 33-year-old Shawnice Renee Hickman.


Authorities did not disclose any other information about the alert's cancellation.
