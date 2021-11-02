GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was discontinued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl who had been missing out of north Texas.
Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen Monday, Nov. 1 in Glenn Heights, Texas, which is just south of Dallas.
The Amber Alert for Stevie was discontinued at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday.
In connection with her abduction, authorities were also searching for 33-year-old Shawnice Renee Hickman.
Authorities did not disclose any other information about the alert's cancellation.
Amber Alert discontinued for 14-year-old girl out of north Texas
MISSING PERSON
TOP STORIES
Show More