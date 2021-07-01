Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old out of Ennis, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy out of Ennis, Texas.Police said they are searching for Miguel David Lee Ramirez who was last seen Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. in Ennis, which is 35 miles south of Dallas.Miguel is said to have brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 25 pounds and was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.Police are also searching for 20-year-old Faith Reid, in connection with Miguel's disappearance. She's described as a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes.The car wanted in connection with the boy's abduction is said to be a Ford extended cab with unknown Texas license plates.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Ennis police at 972-875-4462.