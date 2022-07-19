murder

Murder suspect accused of shooting man to death in Houston found in Georgia, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder suspect is now in custody after police had been searching for her since March 9 in relation to a shooting that left a man dead in southwest Houston.

Alma Nely Rico, 26, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence after the deadly shooting in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Street.

Rico is accused in the death of 23-year-old Cristino Resendiz Garcia.

On the day of the shooting, police said they found Garcia at an apartment complex with gunshot wounds. He had been rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rico was taken into custody June 16 in Rockdale County, Georgia. She was brought back to Harris County on Monday, July 18, according to records.

She is due back in court on Wednesday.
