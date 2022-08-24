Impressively-sized gator spotted in Missouri City by man attempting to install windows

This alligator sighting was the second one in Missouri City after a restaurant owner wrangled one on his front porch while dropping his children off at school last week.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Well, it's something we've seen frequently this summer! An ABC13 viewer received an unexpected visitor while working: an alligator chilling on the spot!

The sighting happened in Missouri City in the Colony Lakes neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Eyewitness News viewer named Jack was attempting to install some windows on a home when he spotted the reptile.

A game warden arrived at about 1 p.m. and was able to wrangle the animal safely.

There were no injuries reported at the home where the alligator was seen.

This alligator is the second to appear in the town in over a week. Last Tuesday, the owner of Mike's Seafood, Mike Trinh, got to wrangle the animal himself after his daughter spotted it on their front porch as they left for the first day of school.

Trinh says it was because of his Steve Irwin tactics that he could do it.