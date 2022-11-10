Yordan, JP3, JV, Tuck, Altuve, Bregman, 'El Reptil,' Pressly, Framber up for All-MLB

Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, and Ryan Pressly round out the Astros pitchers up for honors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to make your vote heard!

Relax, you won't have to scour the city for your polling place, or stand in a long line, or flip through the longest ballot in the country.

Fan voting officially opened Thursday for the 2022 All-MLB teams, and the Houston Astros have nine players bidding for spots on the prestigious list after a historic World Series run.

Unlike choosing an elected leader, the All-MLB voting allows fans to vote at least once every 24 hours through Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. CDT.

The ballot polls the top finalists for fielding positions, starting pitcher, relief pitcher, and designated hitter. You're allowed to pick one player for each of first base, second base, third base, shortstop, and catcher; three players for the outfield; five players for starting pitcher; two players for relief pitcher; and one player for DH.

According to MLB, the fan balloting counts toward 50% of the vote, while the other 50% is based on a baseball media panel vote.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with pitcher Justin Verlander after the Astros beat the New York Yankees 6-5 to win Game 4 and the ALCS, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Here are the Astros finalists to look for on the ballot:

Jose Altuve, second base. The 32-year-old, two-time world champion's numbers this year might be far off his peak, but he still put up 158 hits, 28 home runs, and 57 runs batted in. He earned his eighth All-Star Game selection.

Jeremy Peña, shortstop. The 25-year-old Dominican-born, New England-raised rookie came out swinging to start the year, cooled a bit down the stretch, and saved the best for the postseason en route to MVP honors in the American League Championship Series and World Series.

Alex Bregman, third base. Still recognized as one of the best in the game, Bregman knocked in 93 RBIs this year, which is good for top eight in the AL. The new dad also set postseason records for most home runs and most RBIs by a third baseman.

Yordan Alvarez, designated hitter. Let's just call him Big Papi 2.0. Of the five DHs on the ballot, he's the clear leader in homers, RBIs, and batting average, besting Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani, and Albert Pujols. And that's on top of being one of the final three AL MVP candidates.

Kyle Tucker, outfield. 107 RBIs should be enough to get him on this list, right? An All-MLB second team selection last season, King Tuck was top three in the AL in RBIs, while flirting with the 30-30 club of homers and stolen bases. He was selected for his first All-Star Game.

Cristian Javier, starting pitcher. His 11-9 record shouldn't be indicative of the overall year he's had. "El Reptil" pitched above and beyond his position as the sixth starting pitcher of an expanded rotation. If big moments alone can get anyone in, Javier's starts in two no-hit games in the same year, including in the World Series, should be enough.

Framber Valdez, starting pitcher. A certified ace everywhere else in the majors, Valdez became the personification of the word "quality." He set the MLB single-season record for consecutive quality starts at 25. He also brought the filth in the postseason, going 3-0 in four quality starts.

Justin Verlander, starting pitcher. If 2022 is indeed JV's final season with the Astros, he surely left with a bang. His baseball-leading 1.75 earned run average would be indicative of a young ace's stat line. It's still amazing that that figure came from a 39-year-old who had a two-season layoff due to Tommy John surgery, which is a procedure that would have robbed other athletes of their power.

Ryan Pressly, relief pitcher. When you hear Johnny Cash crooning before the ninth inning, that means it's over for you. All intimidating entrance songs aside, Houston's closer collected 33 saves during a season predicated on close Astros wins. And, yes, he was the last relief pitcher used in both Astros no-hit games this season.

You can vote on your 'Stros every day through Nov. 22 through the All-MLB balloting site.