Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP

Baseball Writers Association of America, or BBWAA, announced finalists for the top year-end awards in the majors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of Houston Astros are looking to add more hardware to the team's 2022 trophy collection.

The Baseball Writers Association of America, or BBWAA, announced the finalists for the prestigious year-end awards for the American and National Leagues.

Three finalists were named each for Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, the Cy Young Award for the year's most outstanding pitcher, and the most valuable player.

To little surprise, Justin Verlander made the cut for the AL Cy Young Award. Verlander, 39, capped off a remarkable return to form after Tommy John surgery and long layoff. He's seeking his third career Cy Young trophy.

JV faces competition against White Sox right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease and Blue Jays RHP Alex Manoah.

The Astros' left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez, who set the record for most consecutive quality starts, was left off the list.

JV's teammate Yordan Alvarez may join Verlander in the winner's circle. The 26-year-old Cuban slugger is one of three AL MVP finalists, joining the Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

While Judge made the loudest noise for setting the AL record for most home runs in a season, Alvarez remained in the conversation throughout 2022 for the most consistent hitter. Judge, however, remains the odds-on favorite to take home the prize.

The Cy Young Award winner will be announced Nov. 16, while the MVP will be revealed on Nov. 17.

Astros snubbed

What might be puzzling for Astros fans is the omissions of two names from the finalists' list.

The AL Rookie of the Year finalists lacked Jeremy Peña name, while the AL Manager of the Year award left Dusty Baker out.

Instead, the rookie finalists are Cleveland's Steven Kwan, Seattle's Julio Rodriguez, and Baltimore's Adley Rustchman. The managers' list included Cleveland's Terry Francona, Baltimore's Brandon Hyde, and Seattle's Scott Servais.

While this may seem like a slap in the face to a World Series MVP and a baseball legend who had to wait nearly 30 years to win as a manager, the BBWAA reminds fans that the awards are based on regular season play.

Still, Baker led a 106-win Astros club in his third season after the cheating scandal, and Peña filled in admirably for the outgoing Carlos Correa, essentially replacing the iconic former Astro's production.

In any case, Peña, Baker, and the rest of the Astros should receive their 2022 World Series championship rings on opening day March 30, 2023.

