Man arrested in murder of Alief ISD teacher started dating her a week before her killing, police say

Wendy Duan and the suspect had started dating one week prior to her deadly shooting, Sugar Land police said. Witnesses said they saw him leaving that night and he has since been found in Louisiana.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- New details emerged in the murder of an Alief ISD teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard, and Sugar Land police say they have arrested her boyfriend.

Police said 28-year-old Wendy Duan started dating Charvas Thompson one week before she was shot and killed.

Witnesses told police an argument between the two led to the Oct. 7 shooting in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in New Territory. That's when Thompson was allegedly seen driving away in his vehicle.

"Out of nowhere, just four very distinct gunshots is what I heard, and it was quite scary at the moment, so I dropped everything I was doing, came outside," Tony Thomas, a neighbor, said.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old was found in Louisiana and arrested by a Louisiana task force, Sugar Land police who worked closely with them said.

Detectives quickly identified him after interviewing witnesses at the scene and reviewing nearby video. They were able to confirm his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area.

While the investigation is ongoing, Thompson is expected to be taken to the Fort Bend County Jail soon. He has been charged with murder and his bond has been set at $500,000.

Duan was a 3rd grade reading/language arts teacher at Boone Elementary School. Police said she lived alone at the house where she was killed.

Alief ISD told ABC13 that Duan had been with the district since 2017, writing: "We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540.

