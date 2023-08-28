A Houston man, Alexis Gonzalez, 23, is charged but still on the run after allegedly killing his coworker at an auto repair shop on W. Little York.

N. Houston auto shop employee charged with murder, wanted for allegedly shooting coworker, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspected gunman who is accused of killing his coworker at their job over the weekend.

Authorities filed murder charges against 23-year-old Alexis Gonzalez for the deadly shooting on Saturday.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department released a picture of Gonzalez as they continue to search for him.

Alexis Gonzalez, 23, is charged with murder after being accused of shooting his coworker to death at an auto repair shop on West Little York on Aug. 26. Gonzalez is not in custody.

Investigators said paramedics found Gonzalez's coworker dead at his work, an auto repair shop at 110 West Little York Road.

Detectives say the man was shot and killed, and the gunman, believed to be Gonzalez, fled the scene.

The victim's identity is being verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, but police confirmed he was 32 years old.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Gonzalez's whereabouts to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

