Houston police investigating shooting after employee shoots another at N. Houston auto repair sop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead in north Houston on Saturday afternoon.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Details are limited, but police say the incident happened in the 100 block of West Little York.

When officers arrived, the victim, identified as a man, was found dead, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting revealed that the victim was an employee who was shot by another employee, according to police.

HPD said the suspected shooter did flee from the scene.

It is unclear what led to the shooting at this time.