Teen charged with murder after shooting stalking victim's stepfather in SE Houston, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is accused of stalking a girl who rejected him and then murdering her stepfather during a confrontation, according to court records.

Cristian Gasca Martinez is in custody, charged with murder, and is awaiting his first court appearance, records show.

On Aug. 10, Oswaldo "Wally" Casas, 37, was shot and killed near his home on Loper Street in southeast Houston. Casas's family said they believed that he was confronting possible vandals.

Now police believe one of them was Martinez, who was determined to get the attention of Casas' 16-year-old stepdaughter that he stalked, her family said. They showed ABC13 a call log of dozens of anonymous calls on Friday night.

"He was upset that basically, my daughter didn't want to date him," Judith Molina, Casas' widow, said.

On the morning of the shooting, Casas went outside to investigate a suspicious vehicle, and instead of fleeing, police say Martinez shot the father of three.

Martinez was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

"I said, 'Thank you, God. Thank God. Thank you to the detective for doing his job,'" Blanca Aguirre, Casas' mother, said.

Molina, who was pregnant at the time, gave CPR to her husband that night. She said their baby boy, Orlando, was born a few days later.

The family said there may have been others involved that night who accompanied Martinez. They said they hope all involved are charged.

Prosecutors are requesting a bond of $250,000 for Martinez, citing public safety concerns and the alleged motive in the case.

"The defendant shot the complainant in retaliation for being rejected by the complainant's 16-year-old daughter, who the defendant had been stalking. A high bond is warranted,' court records state.

