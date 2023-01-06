Alexandra del Moral Mealer files election contest nearly 2 months after losing Harris Co. judge race

Nearly two months after the election, a contest has been filed in the race for Harris County judge.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Republican candidate for Harris County Judge Alexandra del Moral Mealer has officially filed a contest to November's election after losing to incumbent Lina Hidalgo, she said in a tweet late Thursday night.

On Nov. 9, Hidalgo, a Democrat, won a second term for Harris County Judge by about 11,000 votes in a close race for the top executive position in the county.

On Thursday, Mealer said in a tweet that "After careful review and analysis of the facts available, I have decided to file an election contest."

"Every Harris County voter should be deeply concerned about voter suppression and welcome full transparency to ensure free and fair elections," she continued.

Earlier this week, Hidalgo said she was taking a personal leave of absence to deal with a family matter.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee released a statement in response to the election contest, explaining that more candidates may decide to file as Friday is the deadline for filing election contests for the 2022 election.

"This is a shameful attempt by a group of losing candidates who couldn't win the hearts and minds of Harris County voters and are now throwing nonsensical legal theories at the wall to see what sticks. Each of them should be deeply embarrassed and these claims should not be taken seriously by the public," said Menefee. "These losing candidates are finally laying bare what we all know to be true - for them, it's not about improving elections or making sure our elections are secure, it's about playing games with our democratic systems and refusing to accept the will of the voters."

According to Menefee, the contest requests that the more than 1 million votes cast in Harris County be voided and the county hold another election for the races being challenged, adding that Mealer's request is the third such contest that has been filed.

The other two are for Republican candidates for the 189th District Court and House District 135.

"These election contests are frivolous attempts to overturn the votes of more than a million residents in the third largest county in the country. The county will now have to spend substantial resources handling these contests, time that could instead be spent serving the people of Harris County," Menefee said. "Voters have moved on. Public servants have moved on. These losing candidates should move on too."

Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) said in his own statement Friday morning that there were a record number of election challenges filed in Harris County.

"The Courts will have to decide whether to order new elections or not, but first, these election challenges require a full inspection of all records under the Texas Election Code, and that will be illuminating!" Bettencourt wrote, saying that there were a dozen or more election challenges filed in the county.

Nearly two months after Election Day, Harris County released a 54-page report outlining the problems.

During early voting, the document said some voting machines showed a "Controller not found" error message. This required technicians to respond to locations. They also said paper jams caused issues with ballots, though the report does not say how many computers had issues or how many paper jams were caused.

Interestingly, the Astros World Series win apparently factored into Election Day problems.

According to the post-election assessment, "Election Day voting did not proceed according to plan for 170 voting centers because of the celebratory World Series Parade. Several ISD's gave their staff the Monday off to participate in the parade. As a result, the presiding judges at those locations had to reschedule set up for Monday evening/night as opposed to Monday morning and for some locations set up occurred on Tuesday morning. This resulted in reports from several election judges that they were delayed in opening at 7:00am due to limited time to setup on Election Day."

