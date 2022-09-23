No decision to change venue for murder trial of man accused of murdering pregnant wife in 2019

A defendant about to go to trial for the murder of his wife, allegedly committed while he was out on a personal recognizance bond, will have to wait if his defense team's request to change the venue is granted.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After two days of testimony from witnesses, including Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, no decision has been made yet when it comes to the request to change the venue for a murder trial.

The alleged murder happened back in 2019. That's when Alex Guajardo is accused of stabbing his pregnant wife Caitlynne to death.

At the time of the alleged murder, Guajardo was out on a personal recognizance bond for allegedly hitting his wife.

His defense team argued that the DA's office made him the "poster child" for bail reform and the amount of publicity the case got is extensive enough that he would not have a fair trial here.

In closing arguments on Thursday, the defense said the DA's office "cares about their message, not the open case" and that his client deserves a fair trial without Ogg's influence.

It is rare to see a district attorney on the stand. However, Ogg testified Wednesday and again for more than three hours on Thursday. She said she believes the defendant can be tried fairly at this venue. While on the stand, she said there had been more than 1,400 murders filed in Harris County since this one.

Prosecutors also made the argument that in the past couple of years, there have been several cases more high-profile than this one where a proper jury was able to be assembled.

At the end of the two-day hearing, Judge Amy Martin said she was not making a decision yet on the change of venue request and wanted to go over the transcripts of the hearing.

The next hearing is set for Nov. 17.

