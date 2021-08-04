lawsuit

Family of murdered pregnant woman sues Harris County over bond for suspect

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Murdered pregnant woman's family sues over suspect's bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawsuit that takes aim at judges in Harris County over bonds for people accused of violent crimes has been filed on behalf of the family of a mother who was murdered in 2019.

RELATED: Bill on bond reform introduced after pregnant Pasadena mom and unborn baby killed

Attorneys representing the family of Caitlynne Guajardo filed the suit Tuesday evening against Harris County over the issue.

Alex Guajardo was arrested in July 2019 on accusations that he assaulted Caitlynne, who was his wife, and killed their cat. A judge released Alex Guajardo on a personal recognizance bond, which means he paid no money to go free.

"The very people that promised to protect my daughter and promise to protect y'all, they basically slapped him on the wrist, and let him out to kill my daughter and her unborn child," Caitlynne's mother, Melanie Infinger, said Wednesday. "No one should ever have to go through the pain of this happening to their family."

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Family of murdered pregnant woman sues over suspect's bond
EMBED More News Videos

Caitlynne Guajardo and her unborn child were killed in 2019. Her family says the suspect, who was out on bond, never should have been on the streets.



Caitlynne Guajardo was stabbed 20 times in Aug. 2019. She and her unborn child died, and Alex Guajardo was arrested in connection with the killing.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of murdering his pregnant wife days after domestic abuse allegation

A bill calling for limiting judges' ability to set low bond was introduced in the Texas Senate two years ago, but it never made it out of the upper chamber. A bail reform measure was also on the House agenda during the special legislative session this year, but the quorum-break by Texas Democrats has stopped all business in the lower chamber.

Attorneys for Caitlynne's family said they're not waiting to push for change.

"As long as the law stays the way that it is in Harris County, it's going to continue to happen," attorney Brian Mazzola said. "Alex Guajardo had been out on multiple PR bonds, essentially 'get out of jail free' cards. No accountability. That's it. Nothing."

Mazzola was joined by attorney Ben Crump, who pointed to the difference between excessive bonds and the need to protect the public against repeat violent offenders.

"I'm a civil rights attorney to my core," Crump said. "I understand completely the arguments against excessive bail. I understand completely the rights enumerated in the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution, that we have prohibition against excessive bail."

"This is not what we have here today in this tragedy," Crump went on to say.

ABC13 is reaching out to Harris County officials for reaction to the suit.

EMBED More News Videos

Caitlynne Guajardo and her unborn child were killed in 2019. Her family says the suspect, who was out on bond, never should have been on the streets.



FROM 2019: Man targets unborn child during deadly stabbing of pregnant wife, prosecutors say

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbondsmurdercourtcourt caselawsuitwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
LA sheriff, fire chief to be deposed in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit
Woman suing Kellogg's over fruit filling in strawberry Pop-Tarts
Buc-ee's suing Sugar Land business owner over its store 'Bukys'
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News