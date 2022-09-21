Lawyers want venue changed as trial begins for man accused of stabbing pregnant wife in 2019

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A change of venue is being considered for a murder suspect accused of killing his pregnant wife while out on bond for a different crime.

This murder dates back to 2019 and involves a man named Alex Guajardo and his wife Caitlynne who he is accused of stabbing to death.

District Attorney Kim Ogg and the DA's spokesperson could both testify in the case.

Guajardo's attorney said publicity in the case prevents his client from getting a fair trial.

Guajardo was out of jail on a personal recognizance bond after allegedly hitting Caitlynne at the time of his alleged murder.

Caitlynne's mother did her best to keep the details in the public eye in hopes of changing the way bonds are given to suspects.

Caitlynne's law made its way to the state legislature, but it did not pass, however parts of it were rolled into Senate Bill 6 which did pass.

Defense attorneys said Ogg and spokesperson Dane Scheller were outspoken in their condemnation of the bond system that allowed Guajardo to get out of jail before allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

Defense attorneys claim the publicity around the case makes it impossible to seat an unbiased jury in Harris County.

Defense attorneys are asking for a change in venue as the case begins.

