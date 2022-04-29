Charges pending against Aldine ISD teacher and aide for alleged abuse of boy with special needs

ALDINE, Texas (KTRK) -- A first-grade student who has autism was allegedly physically injured by an Aldine ISD teacher and teacher's aide.The 6-year-old's parents, Pablo Reyna and Angelica Frias, said they noticed their son would return from school with random scratches, bruises, and bumps on his head."Whether he was OK or not," Reyna said, "I thought he could have been playing or something. You never know, he bumped his head or something. I mean, he's a kid, but like I said, it was never in our mind that the teacher was abusive towards him like that."Frias said what appeared to be minor injuries happened multiple times over the course of months, and both parents questioned their student's teacher about it."It's heartbreaking because he isn't able to talk," Frias said. "He has autism and he doesn't talk, and he's not able to let me know what was going on."She said finally their request made it to the Raymond Elementary School's administration staff, and an investigation was initiated.Reyna's parents told ABC13 the school staff allowed the parents to review three videos from alleged incidents that happened in January and April involving the first grade special education teacher and paraprofessional."It shows her sitting at the desk," Reyna said, recalling a video allegedly involving the paraprofessional. "Pablo (Jr.) near her with some headphones, and then he reaches for something on the desk and she hits him on the face with an object. I didn't see the object. I just seen the hand, right? But the principal said he seen the object in her hand."A spokesperson with Aldine ISD told ABC13 on Thursday the videos in question could not be released due to a police investigation. The district disclosed in a statement:Reyna's parents said they are in need of legal representation as they continue to fight to be the voice for their son. The parents told ABC13 on Thursday they just want the two educators to be held accountable."If it would have been taken cared of earlier," Reyna said. "He wouldn't be going through all this stuff, right? Continuing abuse, you could say."