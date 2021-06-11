Nigerian brothers living their dream in Houston with their own luxury transportation service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From rappers, to professional ballers, to actors and CEOs, when the rich and famous come to Houston and want to ride in style, they call the Adikpan brothers."This was a passion project that we started, and we didn't think it was going to go this far," said Edikan Adiakpan.The brothers were born in Nigeria, but their family came to the United States when they were little boys and landed in The Woodlands."My parents decided it would be best for us to move here to have a better life. Everybody wants to have a better life when they come out here to the states, so that's one of the reasons why we came out here. Just to explore and live the American dream," said Edikan."I always wanted to do mechanical engineering, but my parents talked me into petroleum because that's what my parents are into back at home," said Edifon Adiakpan.And so the brothers went against the family business because of Edikan's love for people and cars."I would always go to the dealership and dream. You're 20 years old and you're looking in the window, and you're always looking at these beautiful cars," Edikan said.That dream became a reality when the brothers created Akama Lifestyle."Akama means "big" in African, and it also comes from an old Indian language meaning "virtuous" so it kind of sums it up. A virtuous lifestyle. We are a concierge service specializing in exotic car rentals, exotic car sales, and chauffeur and limo services," said Edikan.ABC13 visited the Akama garage in Houston and experienced some of the most expensive cars in the area. Anchor Chauncey Glover witnessed the many Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Corvettes, McLarens, limos and even yachts. But he said the experience goes beyond cars.The Adiakpan brothers call themselves lifestyle curators."I have an athlete, I won't say his name, but he's like 'I want a jet, I want this house, I want the chef, I want this exact car,' and I have to carry everything step by step," said Edikan.But it's not all about the star power. They also serve everyday people who just have a need for speed."One of my favorite clients of all-time is this lady. Her husband is a tech guy and they have Teslas. He's all about electric cars, but her and her son, they have this obsession for speed every now and then. They'll sneak out over the weekend and her and her son will come and grab the Ferrari," he said.Cars, people and big unforgettable experiences is what these brothers are all about."We get to meet people from different walks of life. Definitely get to be a part of people's special occasions like weddings, birthdays, pretty much everything," said Edikan.